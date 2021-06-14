Grantham
June 14, 2021 4.59 pm

Crash closes one lane of A1 near Grantham

It has caused traffic delays

It has caused traffic delays. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

LATEST: Man dies after A1 Grantham crash

The northbound lane of the A1 at Barrowby near Grantham was closed by police after a serious crash between a van and a lorry on Monday afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police have advised motorists to avoid the A1 in the Grantham area, but the extent of any injuries are not yet known.

Highways England are reporting delays of a least 45 minutes, while a police investigation team were still at the scene at around 4.45pm on Monday, June 14.


The crash involved a van and a lorry. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

The incident is causing around 3.6 miles of congestion on the A1 northbound approaching Grantham A52 and diversion routes are available.

The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police for further information.

There were also delays in Grantham earlier on Monday as the highways team at Lincolnshire County Council had to put an emergency closure on Avenue Road due to a sinkhole that had opened up. The council is currently investigating the cause.

 

