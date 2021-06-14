Crash closes one lane of A1 near Grantham
It has caused traffic delays
LATEST: Man dies after A1 Grantham crash
The northbound lane of the A1 at Barrowby near Grantham was closed by police after a serious crash between a van and a lorry on Monday afternoon.
Lincolnshire Police have advised motorists to avoid the A1 in the Grantham area, but the extent of any injuries are not yet known.
Highways England are reporting delays of a least 45 minutes, while a police investigation team were still at the scene at around 4.45pm on Monday, June 14.
The incident is causing around 3.6 miles of congestion on the A1 northbound approaching Grantham A52 and diversion routes are available.
The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police for further information.
There were also delays in Grantham earlier on Monday as the highways team at Lincolnshire County Council had to put an emergency closure on Avenue Road due to a sinkhole that had opened up. The council is currently investigating the cause.
⚠️ #Grantham – We’ve had to put an emergency closure on Avenue Road after a sinkhole opened up. We’re investigating the cause.
Appreciate this will cause some disruption in the town so thank you to residents for bearing with us! pic.twitter.com/iaXy7MHLYp
— Lincolnshire Highways (@LincsCC_roads) June 14, 2021