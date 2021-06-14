Opening date set for new Lincoln Cathedral cafe and shop

Lincoln Cathedral’s new cafe and shop will be open to the public from Monday, June 28,

The cafe will offer a range of light lunches and tasty treats, while the shop will boast a new contemporary space in the revamped visitor centre.

It will be run by Meadow Brown Restaurants, an independent family-run business that operate cafes across the country, namely one at Nottingham Castle.

There will be several new product lines released on the day of the cathedral cafe’s opening, including Lincoln Cathedral branded beer from Ferry Ales Brewery.

The new changes come after the Old Deanery Visitor Centre underwent a £16 million restoration project, in which the shop and cafe will be situated.

As well as these, a bite of community meeting rooms have also been made available for commercial, charitable and community hire, along with a range of hospitality packages.

Both the cafe and the shop will open at 9.30am on Monday, June 28. Following that, the cafe will open daily from 9am to 5pm and the shop from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Will Harrison, Chapter Clerk at Lincoln Cathedral, said that the opening of the shop and café was the culmination of many years’ work and a cause for much needed celebration after a turbulent 18 months.

“At a time when people are once again able to socialise with friends and family, we are delighted to be sharing new spaces where everyone can enjoy spending time together.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors from Lincoln, Lincolnshire and beyond; whether they are old friends and regular visitors, or if this is their first time though the doors.

“The transformation that has taken place is simply breath-taking when we remember what the Old Deanery looked like before the work began.”