Extra patrols as police investigate Hykeham park rape
A man was arrested before being bailed
Lincolnshire Police have been conducting patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community as they continue to investigate an alleged rape in North Hykeham.
A 17-year-old male handed himself into police and was arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident at Millennium Lakes in North Hykeham.
It was was reported to police just after 7.30pm on Thursday, June 3. The area was cordoned off while initial investigations were carried out.
Police said the suspect was known to the victim and that they are not looking for anyone further in connection with the incident.
The 17-year-old was released on conditional bail. He remains on bail at the time of publication and enquiries are ongoing.
Inspector Dan Gardner previously said: “We understand this may be worrying to the public in the area but officers are working diligently to progress the investigation.
“Anyone who may have seen anything or have any information, no matter how small, is encouraged to get in touch by calling 101 to assist officers in our investigation.”