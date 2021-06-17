Family tribute to “inspired” father-of-three who tragically died in A17 crash

The family of a devoted father to three children have paid tribute after he died in a car crash on the A17.

James Duffield, 28, from Norfolk, lost his life after a collision on the A17 at Sutterton on August 29, 2020.

At an inquest into James’ death, his family penned an emotional and heartfelt tribute for “the most amazing daddy, partner, son, brother and friend.”

The family have said: “There will never be enough words to capture who James was as a person and what he meant to everyone who was lucky enough to be in his life.

“James had so much passion and enthusiasm for life and would put one hundred percent into everything he did. He lived to make those he loved happy and worked so hard every day to try and achieve the life he envisioned for his three babies.

“He was a beautiful person both inside out and would go out of his way to help anyone who needed it.”

The family also spoke of their devastation at the loss of James, and said he will be in their hearts forever.

“As a family we cannot even begin to understand how someone so full of life, love and energy is no longer here, he had so much more still to do and achieve. His passing has left behind a massive gap that will never be filled and has left us all utterly broken.

“Nothing will ever make the pain of tragically losing James any easier but we are extremely honoured to have had James in our lives and will ensure that his precious babies grow up knowing just how amazing their daddy was and how much he loved them.”