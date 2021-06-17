One-way closures at Holdingham Roundabout start next month

A few more closures to be aware of

Sections of exits at Holdingham Roundabout will be closed for four Saturdays, starting next month.

Eurovia, highways improvement contractors, will be rebuilding sections of the A17 Newark and A15 Bourne legs at Holdingham Roundabout, and work begins on Saturday, July 3.

This will mean the A17 leg heading westbound towards Newark will be closed on Saturday, July 3 and Saturday, July 17 between 7am and 6pm.

The diversion route will be via the A15 south, A153 west and A607 north.

Following on from that, the A15 heading southbound towards Bourne will close on Saturday, August 7 and Saturday, August 14, again between 7am and 6pm.

The diversion route for this will be A17 west, A607 south and A153 east.

Lincolnshire County Council are saying that these should be the last closures at Holdingham Roundabout until September, and work is still on track for a December completion.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Our improvements to Holdingham Roundabout are progressing really well and as planned.

“We’re now at the stage where we’ll be upgrading all of the roundabout’s legs so we can fit new approach lanes.

“In order to carry these works out over the next few months, we’ll be closing sections of the A17 and A15 where they exit the roundabout so the team can safely rebuild them.”

The £8.25 million scheme, which also funds the A17/A153 Sleaford Rugby Club works, has been funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, and developer contributions.