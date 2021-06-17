Future looks bright! American investors take stake in Lincoln City

The Jabara family also own part of a Major League Baseball team

Lincoln City Football Club have been handed a huge financial boost, as the U.S. based Jabara family have become shareholders of the League One side.

The investment has been headed up by Harvey Jabara, an investment executive from Phoenix, Arizona who is a keen lover of sport.

He is the managing member of Olive Management LLC, a family office investment firm, but perhaps most excitingly, he is also a minority member of the consortium that owns Major League Baseball team the San Diego Padres.

He will join the existing group of shareholders in Lincoln City Holdings, which owns 75% of the football club, along with his wife Missy and two sons Jaxon and Jensen.

Harvey Jabara told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that the initial investment would be “high six-figures” and is for a 9% equity in the club.

As well as this, USA legend Landon Donovan, arguably the country’s most famous player ever, will be joining the Imps as a strategic advisor.

He will be working with the board to enhance the club’s networking and relationships across the pond within North America.

It is sure to stand the club in good stead for the foreseeable future, and the news comes on the same day that Virgin Wines were announced as the first of five front of shirt sponsors for next season’s home kit.

Chairman Clive Nates said: “We are delighted to welcome Harvey, Landon and the Jabara family to Lincoln City Football Club.

“We are continually on the lookout for like-minded people to join our current group of investors to assist with the ongoing development of the Club financially, and also importantly, contribute their knowledge and acumen.

“We have been talking to Harvey and Landon for some time now, but right from the initial meetings, it was clear to see we were aligned in our vision and values for the club.

“Landon has for some time been assisting his close family friend Harvey on finding the right club to partner. It is great for all that we can also benefit from Landon and his vast experience.

“I am sure all Imps fans will join me in welcoming Harvey, Missy, Jaxon, Jensen, and Landon to Lincoln City Football Club.”