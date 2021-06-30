Hundreds flock to Cereals farming event, first large gathering in Lincolnshire

It attracts many farmers across the country

The Cereals event has begun in Lincolnshire, with farmers and agricultural experts alike reuniting at the UK’s largest arable farming event after a year of lockdown.

Held at the Old Rocket Site on Heath Road in Boothby Graffoe, Cereals is the leading technical event for the arable industry, offering people insights and products from the arable industry during a two-day festival-type event.

There will be various demonstrations and exhibitions, as well as interactive sessions with expert speakers and plenty of choices for food stalls, with over 300 exhibitors.

It’s expected to give the area a most needed boost, with many attendees booking in to hotels and visiting over local businesses.

It began on Wednesday morning and will run throughout today and Thursday, with stands opening at 8am before closing at 6pm on Wednesday and 5pm on Thursday.

Experience the All-New ⁦⁦@Isuzuuk⁩ D-Max off road capabilities, and their own abilities, on this purpose-built course on the Driving Course stand 406 ⁦⁦@CerealsEvent⁩. pic.twitter.com/PcH8PNeSsr — Cereals Event (@CerealsEvent) June 30, 2021

The event was held virtually last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but due to the 2021 Cereals being an outdoor agricultural event, it is exempt from the delays in lockdown restrictions easing and has been able to go ahead as planned.

There are, however, plenty of measures in place to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19, including daily biosecurity briefings and regular sanitising stations.

Tickets cost £20 for a two day entry pass if bought on-site, while student tickets are just £5 for the two days.

It has caused a fair amount of traffic in the area, particularly on the A15 heading towards Lincoln from Sleaford, nearby to the site.

There are also traffic concerns on Lincoln Road near Harmston, as well as Heath Lane on the way to the event site.

To buy tickets or for any more information, visit the Cereals website.