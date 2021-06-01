Murder probe launched into tragic Louth mother and son killings

Lincolnshire Police have now launched a murder investigation after a young mother and her nine-year-old son were found dead, with multiple stab wounds.

Officers were called to an address in High Holme Road at 8.29pm on Monday, May 31 after ambulance services informed police of an incident.

A 26-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son, were confirmed to have died at the property.

Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds and a knife believed to have been used to inflict the injuries was recovered at the scene.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene, including by the mayor and mayoress of Louth.

Police began a search for 29-year-old Daniel Boulton after the incident, and are telling people not to approach him if they see him.

Lincolnshire Police’s Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, said: “We are urgently seeking assistance to locate and arrest Daniel Boulton. Please, do not approach him as he could be potentially dangerous.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at present. Boulton and the victims were known to each other. No one else was injured at the property.

“However, another young child was located at the property and was uninjured.

“We understand there is speculation that was child was abducted. This was not the case and the child has been safeguarded.”

If you have seen Daniel Boulton, call 999 immediately, and if you can help police with their investigations, call 101 and quote incident 445 of May 31.