Lincoln man arrested over stalker flashing incident
Second incident might be related
A 23-year-old male has been arrested after a man allegedly followed someone before exposing himself near Lincoln.
The man was following someone along Newark Road in South Hykeham at around 11.45am on Sunday, June 13.
Officers attended the area and a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with offences of outraging public decency and indecent exposure.
He remains in custody and police are continuing their investigation.
Lincolnshire Police are also investigating whether or not this incident is connected to the indecent exposure on June 10 at the other end of Newark Road.
A woman reported a man exposing himself to her and touching his genitals near to the children’s play area on the South Common in Lincoln.
Anyone who witnessed either incident should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 150 of June 13.
Alternately, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.