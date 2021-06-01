Off-duty officer injured in hunt for Louth double murder suspect

The man is believed to still be at large in Louth

An off-duty police officer has been injured by a man in Louth, believed to be Daniel Boulton – suspected of murdering a young mother and son.

At the time of writing, officers are responding to an incident in Hubbard’s Hills, Louth, where an off-duty Lincolnshire Police officer has been injured.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

It is believed that the individual responsible may be 29-year-old Daniel Boulton, who is wanted in connection with a double murder in the town last night.

A 26-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son were found dead at a house on High Holme Road at 8.29pm on Monday, May 31.

The victims were found with multiple stab wounds and a knife believed to have been used during the incident was recovered at the scene.

Police are asking the public not approach Daniel Boulton. If you see him, instead call 999.

People are also being told to avoid the Hubbard’s Hills area for the time being.

People at the scene have reported that roads across the town have been closed, including access to the bypass.