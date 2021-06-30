Repeat offender jailed after Christmas Day assault

A Lincoln couple moved their Neapolitan vegetarian and vegan pizza business into their first shop on Thursday and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Lewis Pheby and his girlfriend Rosie Mawer, both aged 27, set up Slow Rise in July 2019 and at the time were operating as a mobile business. During lockdown the couple were running the business from their garden, which they soon outgrew as demand increased, prompting the need for premises in the city.

The new Slow Rise takeaway shop will open on St Martin’s Lane at 4.30pm on Thursday, July 1. A restaurant seating 16 people will begin serving customers from the same premises from around July 22.

There are eight pizzas on the menu using local and Italian products, including a continually changing special that is currently tapas-based, calzone strips, as well as five different types of Tiramisu (raspberry, classic coffee, biscoff with or without coffee, and the rotating special which is currently Limoncello).

Margherita pizzas will be served on Thursday, with all the other flavours available from Friday, July 2. When the restaurant side of the business opens, they will add olive pots, dips and salads to the menu, alongside simple cocktails, draft beers, wine and spirits.

The new takeaway and restaurant has created around seven new jobs, including pizza chef Mido Marzook who worked for 12 years in Italy, Rosie’s brother and takeaway manager Adam Mawer, waitress Meg Hefferman, and delivery drivers.

The takeaway delivers as far as around seven miles away, including Saxilby, Ingham and Waddington.

Slow Rise’s takeaway will be open Thursday to Sunday between 4.30pm and 10pm.

It is advised to book through their website or app, while customers can also order by calling 07757 741186.

Co-owner Rosie told The Lincolnite: “I am very excited and glad that we’ve taken this step. We were outgrowing the space in our garden and it felt like the right step to help our business grow and we can’t wait to welcome people in.

Lewis added: “I’ve done the renovations myself, so it’s been a long three months and to be at this stage now is exciting, with more things on the horizon such as the restaurant in a few weeks time.”