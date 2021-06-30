Repeat offender jailed after Christmas Day assault
He also breached a bail condition
A man from Grimsby has been jailed for three years after he breached his bail to assault someone on Christmas Day last year.
Macorley Robinson, 23, of Henry Street in Grimsby, was sentenced to three years behind bars after being charged with assault, grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.
The charges came after an incident on Yarra Road in Cleethorpes on Christmas Day 2020, when he assaulted and injured someone during an altercation.
It came just months after Robinson attacked someone else in a drunken incident in May 2020, for which he was arrested and bailed.
The Christmas Day assault breached his bail conditions and resulted in him being arrested again, before being charged and sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court.
Investigating officer in the case, DC Connolly said: “Being a victim of a crime can have lasting implications on victims which is why we will continue to bring criminals to justice.
“We will always tackle violent offences robustly and I hope that this sentence can provide the victim with some comfort knowing that Robinson is behind bars.”