Boston
June 28, 2021 12.32 pm

Teen admits manslaughter of Roberts Buncis

Roberts suffered more than 20 stab wounds

Robert Buncis, 12, was found dead with knife wounds near his home in Fishtoft.

A 14-year-old boy on trial for murdering 12-year-old Roberts Buncis admitted to manslaughter on Monday.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of a court order, had the murder charge put again to him on Monday at the end of the prosecution case at Lincoln Crown Court.

In front of the jury he replied “not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter”.

The trial continues this afternoon (June 28) with the defendant entering the witness box to start his evidence.

The prosecution say that the 14-year-old lured Roberts’ out of his home in the middle of the night and then stabbed him “again and again”.

Roberts’ body was found on the morning of December 12, 2020 in a wooded area near to Alcorn Green in Fishtoft. He had more than 20 stab wounds.

The trial continues.

Tributes left for Roberts Buncis, 12, near Alcorn Green in Fishtoft, where his body was found. | Photo: John Aron

