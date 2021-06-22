Grimsby
Garth Lane footbridge opens in Grimsby

Part of a town centre revamp
Garth Lane bridge is officially open! | Photo: NELC

After months of construction, the Garth Lane footbridge in Grimsby is now open to the public, as the town’s multi-million pound regeneration scheme gathers momentum.

The area over the River Freshney has been the subject of a widespread makeover in the last year, and this new £3.5 million bridge is the crown jewel of the development.

The old bridge was first lifted from Garth Lane in October, as part of a transformation in the Grimsby area.

Removal of the old footbridge from October 2020. | Footage: NELC

Construction of the new 35 metre long footbridge began just before Christmas in 2020, and after months of preparation it is finally ready for use in Grimsby.

This is what the 35 metre footbridge looks like in the town. | Photo: NELC

The mayor of North East Lincolnshire officially opened the bridge on Tuesday, June 22, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the nearby Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre.

As well as the bridge, tiered seating has been installed down to the water, and new paving, lighting, CCTV and landscaping has been added to the area.

Unique fish benches are also part of the furniture for the scheme. | Photo: NELC

There are also fish benches in place, carved from the wood of the former willow tree, in keeping with Grimsby’s roots.

Any remaining elements of the scheme will be installed in the coming weeks, as Grimsby prepares for completion of this multi-million pound project.

The fish benches mark Grimsby’s heritage and roots in the fishing industry. | Photo: NELC

North East Lincolnshire Council Cabinet member for economic growth, Cllr Callum Procter said: “This is a fantastic step forward for Grimsby in our aim to put pride back into the town centre.

“This whole area shows ambition and a vision to bid for and win significant grant funding to enable such change.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in this massively significant project.”

