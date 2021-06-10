Third Aldi store to open in Lincoln next year

Lincoln will soon have three Aldi supermarkets in the city, with the latest one opening at the Moorland Centre next year.

The store was approved by City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee in January this year, and is set to open from January 2022.

The supermarket at the Moorland Centre complex off Tritton Road will be the third Aldi in Lincoln, alongside the Wragby Road and Newark Road branches.

The former Downtown building off Tritton Road is being demolished to make way for the development, which also includes a drive-thru coffee shop and two retail centres.

Aldi will be situated at the back of the site, near to the current M&S Food Hall, fronting onto a new 193-space car park.

A recruitment drive has begun to find over 25 staff members for the new store, as well as four store assistants at the Wragby Road site.

Kara Greatorex, Regional Managing Director at Aldi, said: “We are excited about the vacancies that have arisen across Lincoln, along with the opening of our third store in the area in early 2022.

“Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more employment opportunities across Lincolnshire.”