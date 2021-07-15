15-year-old Sleaford stabbing suspect released on bail
Police are continuing investigations
A 15-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Sleaford has been released on police bail.
The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Friday, July 2, in the Castle Causeway area of the town.
The 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital after suffering several facial wounds, though Lincolnshire Police said his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
A 15-year-old male was arrested on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of GBH, in connection with the incident near Castlefields in Sleaford.
The suspect has now been released on police bail and investigations will continue for what officers have called an isolated incident.
Police are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information or video footage of the incident, and you can contact officers by calling 101, quoting incident 448 of July 2.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject box.