Explosive end for WWII bomb found on Lincolnshire border building site
The 500lb bomb was found on a housing development
A bomb from the Second World War that was detonated on a housing development near the Lincolnshire border has created a near 20ft crater.
The device, which weighed 227kg, was found on a new-build housing estate in Goole, East Yorkshire on Thursday, July 22.
It prompted eight houses to be evacuated and the M62 to close between junctions 35 and 37.
The device is believed to have been dropped by a Lancaster bomber during a crash landing, and it was successfully detonated at 4.22pm on Saturday, July 24.
It left a crater that was around 20ft deep, and it’s safe to say that development works on the Beal Homes build was temporarily delayed.