Darren Munnelly murder accused remanded in custody ahead of next court hearing

The plea and trial preparation hearing takes place on August 31

A 22-year-old man was this afternoon remanded in custody when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court accused of murder.

Declan Grant, of St Mary’s Street, Lincoln, is accused of the murder of Darren Munnelly, 46, who was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Munnelly was discovered after emergency services were called to a property in Carr Street close to Lincoln city centre at 18 minutes past midnight on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but later pronounced dead.

Grant, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, was flanked in the dock by two security officers.

He spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing which lasted less than two minutes.

There was no application for bail and Grant was remanded in custody to appear back before the Crown Court on August 31 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Judge John Pini QC told him: “I’m adjourning this case for a plea and trial preparation hearing. That will take place on August 31. In the mean time you will remain where you are.”