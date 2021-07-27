Man arrested for attempted murder of plain clothed police officer in Scunthorpe

Thankfully nobody was injured by the gunfire

A plain clothed police officer in Scunthorpe was allegedly shot at in broad daylight by a 29-year-old man who has now been arrested for attempted murder.

The incident happened at 1.15pm on Glebe Road on Monday, July 26, and a police cordon was put in place around the area after the gun was fired.

The 29-year-old man was arrested and held in custody soon after the incident, for what is now reported as being on suspicion of attempted murder.

Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police, Chris Noble, said: “Understandably, an incident of this nature will come as a shock to local residents and the local community, and indeed to the police service.

“In response to community concerns, we have had an active presence in this area for a number of months now, and our commitment to proactive policing of crime will progress, undeterred.

“Local residents will continue to see a heightened presence in the area over the coming weeks as our officers and staff conduct enquiries, provide reassurance, listen to any concerns and engage with and support the community following yesterday’s incident.

“Although this incident is extremely serious, I would like to reassure members of the public that incidents of this nature in the Humberside police area are extremely rare.

“Our officers and staff remain dedicated to protecting members of the public, often placing themselves in dangerous situations and putting their own safety at risk to achieve this.

“Humberside Police has and will continue to provide support for the officer and our wider police family, as they come to terms with the events of yesterday.”