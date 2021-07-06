Let’s take a tour of the Lincoln Imp Trail

The Lincoln Imp Trail is underway in the city, as thirty imps have taken their places across Lincoln for the next two months.

The Lincoln Imp Trail started on Saturday, July 3, and will see thirty imps (check them all out here) on display throughout the city until September 16.

An additional imp will be at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness, as well as five community ‘roaming’ imps that move around shops in Lincoln, including The Lincolnite adopted imp Wind.

The sculptures, designed by a range of national and local artists and sponsored by businesses across Lincolnshire, are now in place for the trail, and you can locate them by using the map below.

Once the trail is finished, there will be an event held at Lincoln Castle between September 9-23, ahead of an auction on Lincolnshire Day, October 1, which will raise money for the charity partner of the event; St Barnabas Hospice.