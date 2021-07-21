Lincoln Cathedral donates over £20k to YMCA Lincolnshire

The money will help fund health services for homeless and vulnerable people

YMCA Lincolnshire has received a financial boost in its support of vulnerable people, after a £20,000 donation from Lincoln Cathedral.

The money has come from the St Giles Hospital charity, a trust fund which Lincoln Cathedral was a trustee for before being wound up.

The charity was established to “relieve either generally or individually men resident in the district of Lincoln who are in conditions of need, hardship or distress.”

It came to an end after recent struggles to effectively spend money in the way it was intended, so the funds will now be going directly to YMCA Lincolnshire in aid of homeless and vulnerable people in the county.

YMCA Lincolnshire provides emergency access accommodation in the form of the Nomad Centre, which is the only direct access night shelter service in the whole county.

The organisation aims to help those in need to move forward with their lives and allow them to gain access to vital health care and support services, as well as suitable accommodation.

The Very Revd Christine Wilson said: “YMCA Lincolnshire provides vital support and services to people who find themselves in the most challenging of situations and we are pleased to be able to continue to support their vital work with this donation.

“Through the expertise, compassion and dedication of all their staff, YMCA Lincolnshire is the ideal organisation to ensure that this money can be used in the most effective way, to help the greatest number of people and that it will continue to be used in the way in which the original charity intended.”

It will be a welcome boost for the service, as Lincolnshire continues its fight against homelessness and rough sleeping.

City of Lincoln Council recently announced that around £900,000 could be spent on tackling rough sleeping in the city, alongside the £1.3 million that was awarded by government for the cause.