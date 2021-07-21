New RAF submarine-hunter plane flies with Red Arrows for first time
The new aircraft was flanked by our famous Reds
The Royal Air Force’s brand new submarine-hunter aircraft took to the skies for a formation flight with the Red Arrows on Wednesday.
The Poseidon MRA1 carried out the flypast over its base of RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, and was joined for a tandem flight by Lincolnshire’s famous Red Arrows.
The near 40m aircraft flew alongside the Red Arrows for the first time ever above its new home, where there are currently five Poseidon MRA1s being held and another four due to arrive by the end of the year.
The Reds took to the skies of Scotland in anticipation for the annual RAF Friends and Family Day event, which allows people to give thanks to the station staff and families for their support of the force.
The event, which takes place on Wednesday, July 21, will be run as a drive-in air display for 2021 in order to make sure it is fully compliant with Scotland’s COVID-19 regulations for large events.
It is the first time the Reds have put on any form of display at Lossiemouth since 2019, and station commander Chris Layden said he was delighted to welcome them.
“RAF Lossiemouth is delighted to welcome back the Red Arrows who haven’t had opportunity to display here since 2019”, Chris said.
“Since then our runway has been resurfaced, we have grown a fourth operational Typhoon squadron, continued to deliver 24/7 quick reaction alert – securing the UK’s skies – and we now are home to the UK’s fleet of Poseidon MRA1 submarine-hunting aircraft.”