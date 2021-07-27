Lincoln City sign Teddy Bishop from League One rivals

Lincoln City have made a statement of intent with the signing of midfielder Teddy Bishop from Ipswich Town.

The 25-year-old has been at Ipswich since he was eight, but has now left to join the Imps for an undisclosed fee.

He’s made over 100 appearances for Ipswich Town, 36 of which were in League One last season, where he got four goals from midfield.

Discussing his move to the LNER Stadium, Teddy said: “You only have to look at last season to see the club is going places and I want to be a part of that.

“I’ve had good chats with the manager and heard the fans make the LNER Stadium a rocking venue.”

Bishop’s signature makes it seven new faces through the door already at Lincoln this transfer window, three on loan and four on permanent deals.

Lewis Fiorini and Dan Nlundulu joined on loan from Premier League sides Manchester City and Southampton, while goalkeeper Josh Griffiths arrived on loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

As for permanent deals, the Imps have managed to bolster their midfield options with the signing of Lasse Sorensen from Stoke City and now Bishop from Ipswich, as well as winger Hakeeb Adelakun and forward Chris Maguire on free transfers.

Bishop admitted that he may need a bit of time to get up to speed, but has told Imps fans he is here to put a smile on their face.

He will join up with his new team-mates this week after signing his contract.

Teddy continued: “It’s been a bit of a disjointed pre-season so I need to get that fitness up to scratch over the next few weeks. I can’t wait to get going.

“I’m a creative midfielder, I like to drive with the ball and take people on – hopefully I’ll excite the fans.”