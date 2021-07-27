Declan Grant appears in court for alleged murder of ‘true Westender’ Darren Munnelly
Victim tributes still flood in as accused heads to court
The 22-year-old man accused of murdering 46-year-old Darren Munnelly has appeared in court today for an initial hearing.
Declan Grant, of St Mary’s Street, Lincoln, was arrested and charged with murder after Darren Munnelly was found with a head injury outside a flat on Carr Street at 12.18am on Sunday, July 25.
Darren’s injury proved to be fatal as he sadly died in hospital shortly after being found by emergency services.
The murder accused appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning. He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.
He has again been remanded in custody ahead of a Lincoln Crown Court appearance at a later date.
Floral tributes have continued to be placed at the scene of the crime, paying homage to victim Darren’s Irish roots and his love for Manchester United Football Club.
Emotional notes accompany the flowers as the Lincoln community remembers “a true westender” in the form of Darren Munnelly.
Some of the flowers and messages have been left by people who admit to not knowing Darren, but were touched by the powerful response and devastation after news of his death broke.
He has been described as a “legend” of the city, who regularly sang in bars and seemed to have a warm bond with everyone he knew.
