Lincoln’s third Aldi gets another go after Asda challenge

Councillors voted in favour for a second time

Lincoln’s third Aldi has been given the go ahead again despite efforts to challenge the plans by competitors Asda.

City of Lincoln council’s planning committee gave the green light to proposals for the new supermarket at Moorland Centre off Tritton Road, on Wednesday night.

The supermarket chain will now hope it can go through with its plans to build a drive-thru coffee shop and two further retail centres in place of the former Downtown building — plans which originally were approved in January.

However, after the initial approval, a Judicial Review was launched by Asda Stores Limited — frustrating the planning process and the start of building work.

The chain argued that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was not undertaken and that the previous committee did not refer to the Swanholme Lakes Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Officers, however, decided an EIA was not necessary while Natural England raised no major concerns over the plans.

Aldi’s new application was almost identical, except new plans to illustrate proposed barriers to the car park and several new reports which include up-to-date data, an archaeological desk based assessment and a biodiversity net gain assessment.

Councillors passed the plans without comment on Wednesday night.

Council officer Dave Walker said: “This is an acceptable proposal similar to that approved previously, but it stands on its own merits.”

Asda has two stores nearby, further down on Tritton Road (Asda Living) and on Newark Road (Asda Superstore).

The chain offered no further comment when approached.