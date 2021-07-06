Lincolnshire County Council finds another £10m for extra road repairs

Lincolnshire County Council wants to invest another £10 million from its own underspend into repairs and improvement works on the region’s roads this year.

It comes as another welcome economic boost for Lincolnshire’s roads, after £12.3 million of highways funding from the council’s reserves was approved in February after a 25% government funding cut left the council short.

The additional £10 million of highways funding has come after the cost of providing services was less than forecast in the previous financial year, the council said.

Altogether this now means that £61 million of highways maintenance funding for Lincolnshire roads in the 2021/22 financial year.

Key projects such as Pelham Bridge in Lincoln and Holdingham Roundabout near Sleaford are already well underway, with the plans for further money expected to fund other road developments or improvements.

Cllr Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Residents have told us that good roads should be a priority, and we have listened to that message. This additional funding will make a real difference, enabling us to make further repairs and improvements over the coming year.

“We’ve already targeted funding towards our A roads, and this extra money will help us better maintain our B roads and unclassified roads. Where possible, we’ll be looking to rebuild and resurface, not just fill in the potholes.

“However, we’re clear that Lincolnshire taxpayers should not be making up shortfalls in government funding, and the county should be receiving a fairer share of the funding collected through fuel duty.

“So we’ll continue to talk to Lincolnshire MPs and government ministers about the need for continued investment in local roads, which is the ideal way to meet the government’s aim of ‘levelling up’ underfunded areas.”