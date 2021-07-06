Scunthorpe sign Scottish full back for first taste of English football

Scunthorpe United have completed the signing of defender Ross Millen on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old right back joins the club following his departure from recently relegated Scottish side Kilmarnock.

He has made over 200 appearances at senior professional level, but this will be his first time playing in England after almost a decade in Scotland.

Ross has vast experience at the likes of Dunfermline, Livingston and St Mirren, scoring 18 goals from a defensive position in his career.

The transfer to League Two side Scunthorpe United is subject to international clearance and EFL registration, and will be the Iron’s third signing of the summer so far.

Millen will join Alex Kenyon and Harry Davis at Scunthorpe, who both left League Two play-off winners Morecambe earlier in the summer.

Ross told iFollow Iron that he is delighted to get the deal over the line: “Everybody at the club has been really good with me. I just wanted to get it over and done with, and get going and playing again. I’m excited.

“I’ve always wanted to play in England at some point in my career, and just want to kick on now, do well and give my all for Scunthorpe.

“It will be totally different to Scottish football and I’m looking forward to putting my own stamp on it. The gaffer has been really good with me, honest and up front too.”