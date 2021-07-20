Man, 29, jailed for iron bar attack arranged by boy, 14

He was recruited by a teen

A Bourne man who carried out an attack with a metal bar after bursting into a house was sentenced to eight months jail.

Jack Kidd, 29, used the weapon to hit his victim, Leroy Miller, “more than once,” Lincoln Crown Court heard.

The court was told Kidd had been recruited by a 14-year-old boy who claimed he had been assaulted by Mr Miller.

Leanne Summers, prosecuting, said the youth went with Kidd to the house and also threw a bike pump at Mr Miller.

Mr Miller suffered a 1cm cut to his head and bruising to his legs and arms after the pair burst into his home at around 6pm on August 14 last year.

He later passed out and was taken to hospital where his head wound was cleaned and glued.

Miss Summers added: “There was the use of a weapon.”

Mr Miller told police he had no idea why he was targeted and would lose work as he was self employed.

The youth was identified and named Kidd as the older man, telling police the iron bar was thrown into the river in Bourne.

Kidd, of Hanthorpe Road, Bourne, initially made no comment to police but later admitted going to Mr Miller’s home.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Leroy Miller on August 14, 2020.

The court heard Kidd was drinking at the Masons Arms in Bourne when he was recruited by his young friend to “sort out” Mr Miller.

Kidd, who defended himself during the hearing, admitted it wasn’t a “great decision” and said he was genuinely sorry for the injuries caused to Mr Miller.

Judge Catarina Sjolin-Knight said she accepted Kidd was normally a hard working man who had shown remorse.

The court was told Kidd would also lose his liberty on the same day as his son’s fourth birthday.

But the judge told Kidd: “This is a serious matter that entirely justifies a sentence of custody.”