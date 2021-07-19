Midnight opening at Lincoln nightclub draws hundreds on Freedom Day

People could not wait to be back

Freedom Day is officially underway, and people in Lincoln were able to enjoy their first night back in a nightclub for 16 months.

Lockdown restrictions such as social distancing and mandatory face covering came to an end on Monday, July 19, what is now being referred to as Freedom Day.

This change in restrictions allowed for nightclubs to reopen fully, without capacity, and while Home did not open just yet, there was still a place for keen clubbers to go.

Kinky Disco at Void was the first nightclub in Lincoln to welcome people back, hosing an event called “Why Wait” as the clock struck midnight on Monday, July 19.

Queues had span way beyond the building at Clasketgate, and the venue was open until beyond 4am on Monday morning.

Other venues such as Home and Bierkeller will be opening later this week, as the excitement of lifted COVID-19 restrictions continues to ring around the city of Lincoln.