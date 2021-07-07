New £8m MRI suite opens at Grimsby hospital

The facility has already welcomed its first patients

A new state-of-the-art MRI suite has officially opened at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.

The facility will double scanning capacity at the hospital after an £8 million investment.

The trust has already welcomed its first patients to the new suite, which allows for specialist clinicians to see patients and diagnose any issues quicker.

It will have separate areas for outpatients attending hospital appointments, and those who have been admitted for treatment.

MRI scans can find signs of various conditions, including cancer, strokes, brain injuries, bone infections and heart disease.

A total of £55,000 was also raised by the Health Tree Foundation, the official charity of Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, to install new visual equipment that will help children feel more at ease when getting a scan.

The technology allows patients to choose a video that will be projected above them during a scan, such as a beach or rainforest, to help relax them.

Dr Peter Reading, chief executive at NLaG, said: “I am delighted that our new MRI suite is now complete and we’re able to offer a vastly improved service to our communities.

“Our previous scanner was 15-years-old and we often had to bring in a mobile scanner to site to help to meet demand.

“With these two new Phillips scanners permanently on site we will be able to see patients more quickly, reduce waiting times and get them the diagnosis they need to be able to start treatment.

“We know how important it is for patients to be treated close to home wherever possible, so I’m particularly pleased that this facility will allow us to perform a far wider range of specialist scans, allowing us to treat patients locally who would previously have had to travel in order to access these services.”