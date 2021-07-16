North Shoes to bid farewell to Lincoln this autumn

The shop will close around the time its lease expires

A Lincolnshire-based family footwear brand will close its Lincoln store this October after just three years in the city.

North Shoes opened in November 2018, becoming the first Loake Official Factory Outlet in the country.

But now, after almost three years on Clasketgate in Lincoln, the shop will close after the expiry of its lease in October.

The final day of trading will be Monday, October 18, and a closing down sale has already begun for shoppers to get some bargains before the store closes for good.

The Bourne-based family business started in 1876, and there are currently four other North Shoes stores across Lincolnshire, as well as the Lincoln branch.

A spokesperson for North Shoes said: “The prompted decision is simply just that our lease on the building comes to and end very shortly after our last trading day.

“We have enjoyed our time in Lincoln, and naturally we would have liked to stay, however we had only signed on for just the 3 years in our contract and that’s all there is to it really.

“Like all good things, this too has had to come to an end. We will miss it all.

“From now until our last day on Monday, October 18 we are running a 20-40% off sale on our Loake Seconds stock as just basically a thank you to the city for its support for the shop over the past couple of years, and it’s been a pleasure to have had a North Shoes shop as part of Lincoln’s historic High Street.”