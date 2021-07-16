Second chapel opens at Lincoln Crematorium for extra funeral space

A second chapel has opened at the Lincoln Crematorium as part of the first phase of refurb at the city facility.

Work began in April 2021 and so far has seen a new chapel built, new car parking spaces and an upgrade to the back of house areas at the main crematorium building.

Phase two will be undertaken by contractors Lindum, who will be installing the new cremators inside the main chapel.

Lindum will also by finalising a new 85 space car park on the existing overspill parking area, with that work due to finish by autumn this year.

The whole second phase is expected to be completed in October 2021, but work will carry on in the meantime.

Construction works are continuing to take place from 4pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, and all day over the weekends to minimise disruption to normal services.

The second chapel will now be used for funeral services during the next phase of construction works, and will offer additional space once all works are complete.

Maria Clayton, Capital Projects Manager for Major Developments at City of Lincoln Council said: “We are pleased to announce the first phase of works at Lincoln Crematorium are now complete, with the second chapel now open for funeral services.”