Over £5k raised for young mum who died in crash

A fundraiser has passed the £5,000 mark for the family of a local mother in her 20s who tragically died in a car crash in South Lincolnshire.

The crash victim, named locally as Nikolle May Herrington, died when she crashed her car at around 9am on Sunday, July 11, while travelling on Station Road, Eastville between Friskney and Stickney.

Her red Citroen C4 had overturned and was found in a ditch off the side of the road.

Swimming instructor Nikolle, leaves behind three children and her partner.

The fundraiser said that she had “found the love of her life, created her family and lived every day to the fullest with a smile and courage.

“We all knew what happiness was when we shared a minute with this lady,” wrote Siobhan Belshaw, who set up the collection.

At the time of reporting, a total of £5,070 has been raised for Nikolle’s family, thanks to 213 donations.

The original target was £1,000, then it was £2,000, then £3,000, £4,000 and it just continues to rise.

The money will go towards supporting the family through any future plans and funeral costs, as well as serving as a reminder of how many people want to show their support.

Heartbroken friends took to social media to share messages and tributes following the news.

She was described as a “beautiful lady” and a “fantastic mother.”

Lincolnshire Police are still investigating the incident, and are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a Citroen C1 who they believe was travelling in the opposite direction to Nikolle at the time of the crash.

Officers are also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 8am and 8.30am on Sunday, and anyone with dashcam footage captured along Fodderdyke Drain.

If you can help police with their inquiries, contact officers in one of the following ways:

Calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting incident 132 of July 11, 2021

By emailing [email protected] – quote incident 132 of July 11, 2021 in the subject line.

– quote incident 132 of July 11, 2021 in the subject line. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.