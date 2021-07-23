Scunthorpe secure double transfer swoop
Two new faces at the Iron
Scunthorpe United has welcomed two new players to the club, in the form of experienced attacker Harry Bunn and youngster Tyrone O’Neill.
Harry Bunn, 28, has made over 200 senior career appearances, making his mark at both Championship and League One level for the likes of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United.
He was a part of the famous Huddersfield side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2017, and was last playing for York City before the season was curtailed due to COVID-19.
As for Tyrone O’Neill, the 21-year-old forward has signed a two-year deal with the Iron following his departure from Championship side Middlesbrough.
Loan spells at Hartlepool and Darlington saw him impress, and now Tyrone is hoping to shine at League Two level with Scunthorpe.
Speaking to iFollow Iron, Neil Cox said he was delighted to welcome both players to the club.
“Tyrone’s a strong lad, holds the ball up and is all about the team, not himself, and that’s a really good quality he’s bringing to the club. It’s about everybody around him and he fills in for people when out of position, demands off team mates and also helps them.
“Harry has been really brave with the ball. You can tell he’s played at a higher level and has confidence in his ability. He works really hard for the team as well, which is what we want, and he’s also a great character. That’s what we’re looking for, not only good players but characters.”