Stuck in the mud! Man rescued from River Trent
Police, EMAS and fire services were there to help
Emergency crews in Gainsborough rescued a man that had fallen into the River Trent and become stuck in the mud.
Police were called out to Trent Bridge in Gainsborough at around 7.31pm on Monday, after concerns for the welfare of a man.
Officers that attended the scene searched the area and discovered that the man had fallen into the River Trent.
PCSOs Melvin Crabtree and Kevin Burnett, along with help from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue and PC Duncan McConachie, were safely lowered down the 8ft drop to reach the man and help him.
The man was guided onto a 4m boat and paramedics checked for injuries when he was brought to shore, though he came through miraculously unscathed.
Gainsborough Inspector Gary Brockie praised the bravery and work of the officers that helped the man, saying: “This incident evidences more of the incredible work our officers do to protect and support vulnerable members of the community in their time of need.
“We are proud of the selfless, but balanced and considered, actions taken by all involved – actions which I have no doubt saved this individual’s life. The incident was safely concluded through close teamworking between neighbourhood PCSO’s and response policing, further supported by our colleagues from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. I am grateful to them all.
“I’d also like to take this time to ask that if you see someone in the water, that you do not go in after them as this can endanger your life and the lives of others if they then enter the water to help you. We’d urge you to call emergency services straight away to report the incident.”