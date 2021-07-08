Education imps to join Lincoln trail this weekend
Designed by school pupils and students across Lincolnshire
After the successful launch of the Lincoln Imp Trail, 50 more mini educational imps will be joining the event this weekend.
The Lincoln Imp Trail began on Saturday, July 3, with 30 imps designed by local and national artists alike being displayed through the city for people to find.
There will also be an additional imp at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness, along with five community ‘roaming’ imps that move around shops in Lincoln, including The Lincolnite‘s adopted imp Wind. All of the imps can be found on this year’s Imp Trail map.
Now, joining the other imps on the trail will be 50 miniature ones as part of the Lincoln Imp Education Trail.
Organised by social enterprise The EBP and run in partnership with Lincoln BIG and St Barnabas, it will run alongside the main Lincoln Imp Trail and display sculptures in well-known indoor locations throughout the city from July 10 to September 16.
Primary, secondary and special schools along with colleges and universities have all taken part in the programme to create sculptures that could rival some of the professional artists.
The education imps will be kept at locations such as Lincoln Cathedral, the visitor information centre, Waterside Shopping Centre and the University of Lincoln, created by schools across the county.
At the end of the event, all life-sized imps on the trail will be auctioned on Lincolnshire Day, October 1, to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, the charity partner of the event.
Michelle Allison, Chief Executive at The EBP said: “Thousands of young people have taken part in designing and painting these amazing sculptures, and it’s been such a positive thing for them to do after such a difficult year. There’s so much creative talent within Lincolnshire and we’re sure the public will be as impressed as we are.”