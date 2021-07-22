Woman sexually assaulted near funeral home in Lincoln
Third sexual assault appeal in 10 days in Lincolnshire
Police are appealing for witnesses or CCTV footage after a woman was sexually assaulted on Tritton Road in Lincoln.
The victim was assaulted by a man believed to be between 30 and 35 years old near to the Co-Op funeral home at around 10.20pm on Saturday, July 18.
The suspect has been described as white, 5ft 11, with a large build, short blonde hair, clean shaven, with light coloured eyes. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and light coloured shorts.
He is believed to have ran off in the direction of the City School down Skellinghtorpe Road after the incident, but the direction he came from is not known.
Police are now looking to speak to anyone who had dashcam footage from the Tritton Road and Skellingthorpe Road areas between 10pm and 10.45pm on July 18.
Anyone with CCTV footage or was in the area at that time is also being asked to come forward and assist officers with investigations.
The exact location of the offence was determined by the victim using the What3Words app, which police are encouraging everyone to download onto their phones.
It is the third sexual assault appeal issued by Lincolnshire Police in 10 days, after an incident at Mareham Pastures in Sleaford and a 16-year-old girl being assaulted in Boston Market Place.
Detective Inspector Vickie Ward said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim, and we are completing a thorough investigation to do all we can to identify the person responsible.
“Any information, no matter how small you think it might be, could lead to this offender being brought to justice.
”While sexual assaults of this nature remain low, I know that people living in the area might be concerned, and I want to reassure people that this is believed to be an isolated incident and that we are increasing patrols in the area.
“Please feel free to talk to our local Neighbourhood Policing Teams when you see them out.”
If you have any information or evidence that can help with the investigation, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting incident 7 of July 18 in both instances.
If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.