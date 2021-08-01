£1k reward to track down wanted alleged drug dealer
Cash reward for information leading to his arrest
A reward of £1,000 is being offered to anyone who can help track down a man who is wanted by police on suspicion of drug offences.
Abdi Abdirahman, 24, is wanted on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. He has links to Lincolnshire and police think he is in the Bestwood area of Nottingham.
Anyone who passes on information regarding his whereabouts, which would then lead to his arrest and charge, may be able to claim a £1,000 reward.
The appeal has been set up through Crimestoppers, a charity which allows people to report information to police anonymously.
If you have seen Abdirahman or know where he is, contact police on 101 or on the Crimestoppers phone line of 0800 555111.
To find out how the reward can be claimed, visit the Crimestoppers website.