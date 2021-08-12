Lincolnshire
August 12, 2021 5.17 pm

Entrepreneur expands Lincoln village empire with two new shops

A new and exciting venture in Navenby
Urban Living is a homeware & gift shop, that also incorporates Bills Candy Shop, another of Luke Daniels' businesses. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A hairdresser turned entrepreneur in Navenby has taken his business to the next level by opening two more shops in the village, offering classic sweets and traditional homeware in the same building.

Luke Daniels, a hairdresser by trade, made the plunge into a different line of work during the first lockdown, when he opened Urban Gelato & Milkshakes inside his hair salon at Courtyard Mews in Navenby last May.

He already has five businesses in the village, but after listening to the thoughts of the community and spotting a gap in the market, Luke has opened up two more; a homeware & gift store as well as a sweet shop.

Urban Living and Bill’s Candy Shop can be found on Navenby High Street. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Situated on the High Street, Bill’s Candy Shop and Urban Living occupy the same building but offer different products entirely.

Spoilt for choice, perfect for those with a sweet tooth. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Bill’s Candy Shop is a traditional sweet shop based on Luke’s favourite film, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, selling American style treats by the gram, as well as classic chocolate bars, toffees and fizzy drinks.

The sweet shop is somewhat of a throwback. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Beyond the sweet shop is Urban Living, which sells a wide variety of eco-friendly, bespoke homeware items and gifts for people of all ages, across two floors and seven distinct rooms.

Bath bombs galore! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Each room in the shop is dedicated to a different demographic, with one room dedicated to bathroom supplies such as soaps and bath bombs, and another for cards and gifts wrapping.

The shop covers just about all homeware needs. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

As well as this there is a children’s toy room, an art room with paintings from an artist from Camden, and space for another of Luke’s businesses, Urban Blinds.

Some great toys for the kids. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Part of the business’ unique selling point is that the stock will rarely be replicated, and once things are sold they will be replaced with something different.

Once they’re bought they’re gone! Items will be replaced with different designs once they are sold. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Luke told The Lincolnite: “As a hairdresser you chat to people in the village and they tell you what the village is missing, and everyone said that it needed a homeware-style shop.

“It’s a quirky idea and with Navenby being the epicentre of surrounding villages, we hope it can bring in plenty of customers.”

The shops are open from today! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It brings together local brands as well as championing some of Luke’s other business ventures, including Urban Blinds, local kitchen company Cook & Sleep and luxury leather gifts brand, ASALI.

The site incorporates more businesses, such as Luke’s local kitchen company Cook & Sleep. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Urban Living and Bills Candy Shop will be open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm, with local staff on hand to help with whatever you may need from the shops.

One room selling diffusers, rugs and even promoting Luke’s blinds company; Urban Blinds. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Get the products while you can. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

