Lincoln
August 5, 2021 5.24 pm

Hundreds flock to Lincoln City players’ meet and greet

Great to see so many supporters meeting their favourite players
Lincoln City players Tom Hopper, Regan Poole, Lasse Sorensen, Lewis Fiorini, Anthony Scully, Liam Bridcutt and Cohen Bramall at the club shop inside Waterside Shopping Centre. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

Lincoln City players hosted a meet and greet at the club shop in the city, building anticipation ahead of the new season.

Hundreds of eager Imps fans, young and old, were queuing inside the Waterside Shopping Centre for a chance to meet some of their favourite players on Thursday.

Representatives from both the men’s and women’s team were in attendance, and everyone was in great spirits ahead of the opening fixture of the 2021/22 season this weekend.

Jody Steadman, Katy Thornley and Toni McHamilton from Lincoln City Women were taking pictures with fans. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

From the men’s team, Cohen Bramall, Liam Bridcutt, Anthony Scully, Lewis Fiorini, Lasse Sorensen, Regan Poole and Tom Hopper were signing autographs and posing for pictures, while Jody Steadman, Katy Thornley and Toni McHamilton were there from the women’s side.

A young fan getting his shirt signed by Lewis Fiorini. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

The Imps kick their League One campaign off this Saturday with an away trip to Gillingham, looking to go one better than last season, where they narrowly missed out on promotion via the play-offs with Wembley defeat to Blackpool.

Great to see players reconnecting with the fans again after so long apart. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

It was the supporters’ first chance to meet new signings Lasse Sorensen and Lewis Fiorini before they take to the field for their competitive debuts in Imps shirts.

The meet and greet took place inside the Lincoln City club shop at the Waterside Shopping Centre. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

The event was run with COVID-secure protocols, such as encouraging the wearing of face coverings and maintaining a social distance where possible, in order to protect both the fans and the players.

Give us a smile! Tom Hopper and Regan Poole, key figures in last season’s success, were welcoming fans at the club shop on Thursday. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

Some fans were a bit shy when they came face to face with their heroes! | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

