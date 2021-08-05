Hundreds flock to Lincoln City players’ meet and greet
Great to see so many supporters meeting their favourite players
Lincoln City players hosted a meet and greet at the club shop in the city, building anticipation ahead of the new season.
Hundreds of eager Imps fans, young and old, were queuing inside the Waterside Shopping Centre for a chance to meet some of their favourite players on Thursday.
Representatives from both the men’s and women’s team were in attendance, and everyone was in great spirits ahead of the opening fixture of the 2021/22 season this weekend.
From the men’s team, Cohen Bramall, Liam Bridcutt, Anthony Scully, Lewis Fiorini, Lasse Sorensen, Regan Poole and Tom Hopper were signing autographs and posing for pictures, while Jody Steadman, Katy Thornley and Toni McHamilton were there from the women’s side.
The Imps kick their League One campaign off this Saturday with an away trip to Gillingham, looking to go one better than last season, where they narrowly missed out on promotion via the play-offs with Wembley defeat to Blackpool.
It was the supporters’ first chance to meet new signings Lasse Sorensen and Lewis Fiorini before they take to the field for their competitive debuts in Imps shirts.
The event was run with COVID-secure protocols, such as encouraging the wearing of face coverings and maintaining a social distance where possible, in order to protect both the fans and the players.