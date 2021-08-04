Imps announce squad numbers for coming season
New signing takes Jorge Grant’s number
Lincoln City have revealed their squad numbers for the upcoming 2021/22 League One campaign, and it is new signing Chris Maguire who has been given the coveted number 10 shirt that was held by Jorge Grant before leaving the club.
Loan signing Josh Griffiths has followed in fellow West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer’s shoes by taking the number 1 shirt at the Imps, while new midfielders Ted Bishop and Lasse Sorensen have been given the numbers 12 and 21 respectively.
Two more loan signings, Lewis Fiorini from Manchester City and Dan Nlundulu from Southampton, will wear the 19 and 20 shirts for Lincoln City this season, while winger Hakeeb Adelakun will have number 14.
The number 10 shirt, famously held by Jorge Grant last season before he left for the Championship and Peterborough United, will now be worn by summer signing Chris Maguire, who joined the club on a free transfer after his contract expiry at Sunderland.
It is much of the same for the rest of the squad, with Tom Hopper still holding onto the number 9 jersey, Tayo Edun donning number 7 and Lewis Montsma keeping number 4.
Recent academy graduates Jovon Makama and Freddie Draper’s hard work in the youth system has been rewarded with pro contracts for the season, and they will wear the numbers 32 and 34.
As well as this, winner of the Imps Ultimate Raffle, supporter Ben Vickers, had his dreams come true as he was given the squad number of 84 for this season, in honour of the club’s founding year of 1884.
The full list is:
1. Josh Griffiths (GK)
2. Regan Poole
3. Max Melbourne
4. Lewis Montsma
5. Adam Jackson
6. Max Sanders
7. Tayo Edun
8. James Jones
9. Tom Hopper
10. Chris Maguire
11. Anthony Scully
12. Ted Bishop
14. Hakeeb Adelakun
15. Cohen Bramall
16. Joe Walsh
17. Remy Longdon
18. Conor McGrandles
19. Lewis Fiorini
20. Dan Nlundulu
21. Lasse Sørensen
23. Liam Bridcutt
30. Sean Roughan
31. Sam Long (GK)
32. Jovon Makama
33. Hayden Cann
34. Freddie Draper
84. Ben Vickers