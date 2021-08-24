Imps midfielder departs for non-league Wrexham in surprise deal
His new club have some pretty famous owners
Lincoln City midfielder James Jones has left the club to join highly talked about non-league side Wrexham AFC for an undisclosed fee.
25-year-old Jones joined Lincoln from Crewe Alexandra in June 2020 and was a key part of the Imps’ push for promotion from League One, which ultimately ended in play-off final defeat at Wembley.
He made 45 appearances for the Imps, scoring three goals across all competitions and featuring regularly for Michael Appleton’s side.
The next chapter of his career will be in Wales and the National League, as he joins Wrexham AFC for an undisclosed fee, though Lincoln City will retain a future interest in the player, likely in the form of a sell-on fee or buyback clause.
He will join up with Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds, famous for playing Deadpool in the film series, and Rob McElhenney, writer and star of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.
A spokesperson for Lincoln City said: “Everyone at the Imps would like to thank James for his contribution on the pitch over the last 12 months and we wish him well for the future.”