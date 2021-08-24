Imps midfielder departs for non-league Wrexham in surprise deal

There have been 446 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, as health bosses are concerned about growing hospital patient numbers.

Government figures published on Monday afternoon showed 313 new cases in Lincolnshire, 65 in North East Lincolnshire and 68 in North Lincolnshire.

The figures showed five new deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents with four in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. Meanwhile, NHS figures show four further deaths, with one at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities and three more at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals.

Nationally, cases increased by 30,838 to 6,555,200 while deaths rose by 174 to 131,854.

Latest figures show Lincoln has dropped out of the top 50 highest COVID infection rates in the country, recovering from a stint at the top of the list.

The city’s infection rate is back to mid-July levels and just three Lincolnshire councils have marked increases this week.

Lincoln has a seven-day infection rate of 386.8 per 100,000 and sits 61st in the UK.

A report before health bosses in the county tomorrow (Wednesday), however, will show an increase in COVID admissions to critical care.

The update to the COVID recovery programme before NHS Lincolnshire CCG says a recent spike in infections saw around 60% of cases linked to nightclubs and extended opening hours in pubs.

“The NHS in Lincolnshire is continuing to experience very high levels of patient demand, particularly for urgent and emergency care,” said the report.

“Our GP Practices, Urgent Treatment Centres, A&E Departments, and East Midlands Ambulance Service are all reporting sustained pressures of a nature which is beyond that experienced during the depths of winter.”

Documents show that between August 1 to August 18 the number of COVID-19 cases in Lincolnshire’s hospitals increased from 33 to 62.

As of that point there had been 59,508 cases in Lincolnshire, with 877 deaths in the county’s hospitals. However, 2,397 patients had been discharged.

Waiting lists remain high, however, bosses say they are working to tackle the issue.

“The system as a whole is responding in parallel to an increase in demand for all NHS services, COVID resurgence and this along with seasonal pressures, increasing self-isolation and IPC measures places an increased strain on all of our services and associated pathways of care, but we continue to work exceptionally well across the services to do the very best we can for our population and our staff,” said the report.

Nationally, the Office for National Statistics said the UK recorded the highest weekly death total since March in the week to August 13.

The country saw 652 deaths in that time period, the highest since 800 fatalities were confirmed in the week to March 26.

Rising cases in popular holiday destinations such as Cumbria and Cornwall have also led to warnings for people to be extra cautious if visiting. It comes amid fears increasing infection rates could “put people off” visiting.

It comes as retail bosses have demanded more protection for shop workers who face abuse and assault on a regular basis.

