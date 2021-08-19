Night time road closures at Sleaford Holdingham roundabout

Drivers are facing night time road closures at Holdingham roundabout as contractors excavate the old road surface and replace it with 8,500 tonnes of new tarmac.

The works will start in early September and will affect one leg of the roundabout at a time, from 7.30pm to 5.30am, on weekday evenings only.

It will take up to seven weeks for the work to be completed, subject to weather conditions, and will be in addition to the ongoing daytime works at the roundabout.

The closures will run from September 6 to October 13, in this order:

· A15 South to/from Bourne

· A17 West to/from Newark

· A15 North to/from Lincoln

· A15 East to/from Kings Lynn

· B1518 to/from Sleaford

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “These closures will allow Eurovia to safely rebuild each leg of Holdingham Roundabout, as well as the roundabout itself.

“This will involve excavating the old road surface and replacing it with 8,500 tonnes of new tarmac.

“These overnight closures will no doubt cause some disruption, but we’ll be doing our best to keep this to minimum by making sure the road is fully re-opened by 5.30am each morning so we’re not impacting people using the road for their commutes or the school run. This is as well as only closing one direction of travel on one leg of the roundabout most evenings.

“Once this next phase of works is complete, our works at Holdingham will nearly be finished, with just two months of work left. This will include installing the new traffic signal equipment, laying road markings, completing installation of the new street lights ahead of switching them on, and landscaping the verges and the central island.

“All going well, we expect to have our improvements finished and the improved roundabout fully open by the end of December.”

The £8.25m 10-month scheme started back in February and is due to be finished by the end of the year.