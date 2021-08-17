Lincoln High Street imp takes a short break for some TLC
Don’t worry, this one wasn’t vandalised
Another of the sculptures on the Lincoln Imp Trail has been moved from its stand for repair works, but this one just needs some TLC rather than recovery from vandalism.
The Running Imp, usually found at the St Mary’s Street junction with the pedestrianised High Street, has been taken away from its stand for some TLC, according to Imp Trail organisers Lincoln Business Improvement Group.
In its place will temporarily be “Goldie the Imp”, very similar to the red imp that is in place at Guildhall Street while The Community Imp is repaired after being vandalised.
Lincoln BIG city centre wardens were at St Mary’s Street on Tuesday afternoon to pick up the Running Imp and fit its replacement.
The imp will be returned “soon” and in the meantime it will be Goldie in its place, but organisers have said that Running Imp will still be counted for those who are completing the trail.
Posting to social media, a spokesperson for Lincoln BIG said: “Our Running Imp has some damage so for the time being will be going away for repair.
“He will return when he’s all better but in the meantime will be replaced. Sorry for the inconvenience but don’t let it stop you doing our trail and having fun!”
The Lincoln Imp Trail runs until September 16, before an auction of the sculptures on Lincolnshire Day, October 1, to raise funds for the event’s charity partner, St Barnabas Hospice.