Lincoln street plagued with rubbish for months now cleaned up

It certainly looks better than before

Several bags of rubbish and even a shopping trolley have now been cleaned up from Portland Street in Lincoln after concerns were raised by The Lincolnite and a local litter picking group.

The Wombles of Lincoln were “horrified by the state of the street” and described it as the “street that the council forgot”. They first reported the problem to Lincolnshire County Council back in April and, more recently, flagged it up to City of Lincoln Council on August 4.

City of Lincoln Council visited the area of Portland Street plagued by rubbish on Friday, August 6 to remove all of the waste that was on public land. The remaining waste was on private land associated with a local business, who were asked by the city council to take urgent action.

A Biffa lorry was seen leaving Portland Street on Tuesday, August 10 and the main waste and rubbish bags have now been removed.

Although it has been removed to make the area look tidier, there is still some scattered litter and cigarette ends in the same area of Portland Street.

The Wombles of Lincoln, which has around 800 members, used social media to come together to tackle the littering problem in the city.

It was set up at the beginning of March 2021, inspired by the 1960s fictional characters The Wombles who taught children how to recycle properly.

Are there any areas of Lincoln you feel are particularly bad for rubbish or fly-tipping? Please get in touch with your information and photographs to [email protected].