Lincoln water skier claims first professional podium of his career

A water skier from Lincoln has been revelling in the glory of achieving the first podium of his professional career at a competition in California, USA.

Rob Hazlewood, 22, claimed second place at the California Pro-Am, held at Shoreline Lake on Sunday, narrowly missing out on top spot in the men’s slalom final.

At just 22-years-old, Rob was one of the youngest competitors in the event, and he upset the odds as a three-event skier (slalom, tricks and jump) competing in a specialist slalom contest.

With first place going to fellow Brit Freddie Winter, Great Britain had three competitors in the top four places.

There was even more to celebrate in Hazlewood’s family as his cousin Will Asher, 39, also from Lincoln, claimed fourth place.

The men’s slalom final saw the top eight skiers go head-to-head in a knockout-style tournament before the two finalists, Hazlewood and Winter, squared off in a decider.

It was Freddie Winter who claimed victory after three run-offs between the two, but there was nothing that could wipe the smile off Rob Hazlewood’s face as he claimed a spot on the podium.

Speaking after his second place finish, Rob Hazlewood said he “can’t believe how the weekend went” after securing the first podium of his career.

“I’ve a had a strong season making top 8 for finals in every event but was getting stuck at the bottom of the pack when it came to ski finals. So to break through with a second and ski so consistently just feels amazing and makes me excited to hopefully finish the season off strong.”

Rob will be hoping to take this form into the World Championships, which take place in Florida this October.