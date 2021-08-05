Lincolnshire actor Robert Webb joins 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Celebrated Lincolnshire actor, comedian and author Robert Webb will sashay onto the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 stage, producers have confirmed.

Boston-born Webb, best known for his double act with David Mitchell in TV show Peep Show is no stranger to the dance floor – he won Let’s Dance for Comic Relief in 2009.

The BAFTA award-winning star said: “I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year.

“It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens.

“My goal is to try to survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.”

The show will kick off this autumn, and Webb will join the likes of McFly’s Tom Fletcher and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

2012 winner of the Great British Bake Off John Whaite will also be part of the first all-male couple on the show.

Robert Webb spent much of his childhood in Woodhall Spa and attended school in Horncastle.

He spoke to The Lincolnite in 2019 about growing up in the county, masculinity and lessons from his career.

Listen back to the podcast in full here.

In 2018, Webb received an honorary degree from the University of Lincoln.

On collecting the honour at Lincoln Cathedral, he advised graduates to “find something you love and take every opportunity to practice it.”