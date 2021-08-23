Lincolnshire’s Jake Quickenden to star on C4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins
It was filmed last year and airs this weekend
Television personality Jake Quickenden will be one of the 12 contestants on the upcoming SAS: Who Dares Wins series on Channel 4, and he said it’s the “most emotional” thing he’s ever done.
The reality show, starting on Sunday, August 29 at 9pm on Channel 4, will see 12 more celebrities put through their paces in batches of SAS training that will test them both physically and mentally.
The show will have outspoken host and chief instructor Ant Middleton as the main presenter for the final time, after Channel 4 distanced themselves from his controversial comments about Black Lives Matter protests, referring to them as “absolute scum” in a now deleted tweet.
The new series will have a host of different celebrities, including Kerry Katona, Ulrika Johnson, Alexandra Burke and Lincolnshire’s own Jake Quickenden.
They will be joined by Love Island’s Wes Nelson, Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison, former Loose Women presenter Saira Khan, presenter Ore Oduba, double Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell, ex-Premier League footballer Kieron Dyer, Paralympian Aled Davies and BMX world champion Shanaze Reade.
The recruits will exchange their celebrity lifestyles for the Scottish highlands of Raasay, a remote island which is set to be one of the toughest courses in the show’s history.
The show was filmed last year, and Scunthorpe-born Jake Quickenden took to social media to announce the airing of the programme which he called “the best/hardest/most emotional” show he’s ever done, quite different to when he won Dancing on Ice in 2018.
Posting to Instagram, Jake said: “Buzzing to announce I’m gonna be on this year’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. I’ve always watched the show and like every arm chair expert I thought I would p*** it.
“Turns out to be the best/hardest/most emotional show I’ve done and I loved/hated every second! It’s a great cast of amazing people I got to share the experience with!
“As usual I’m so grateful to get these opportunities and like always I will give my all 100% and hopefully show a different side to me. Hope you all enjoy watching our pain and suffering.”
The airing of the show comes a few months before Jake stars in the New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s Christmas pantomime of Beauty & The Beast, starting on December 10 this year.