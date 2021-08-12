Lincoln
August 12, 2021 4.42 pm

Man arrested over Lincoln bomb scare hoax

A suspicious package under a car was actually a hoax
Police were joined by a bomb disposal unit at the scene. | Photo: Ben Davies

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a hoax bomb threat after a road was evacuated in Lincoln when a suspicious package was found under a car.

Police cordoned off Cabourne Avenue in Lincoln after receiving reports of a suspicious package being found at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

The road, along with a section of Nettleham Road between the Browning Drive and Outer Circle junctions, were closed as a precaution and multiple emergency services arrived at the scene to investigate.

Incident response unit from EMAS also at Cabourne Avenue. | Photo: Ben Davies

Businesses and residents in the area were evacuated while police investigated the incident, and it has now been discovered as a hoax threat.

Cabourne Avenue cordoned off by police. | Photo: G. Ward

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the hoax, after bomb disposal units, ambulance services and incident response units joined police at Cabourne Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Health care workers and staff were evacuated. | Photo: Ben Davies

Officers have thanked those affected for their patience and gratitude as they were inconvenienced by the incident.

