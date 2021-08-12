Man arrested over Lincoln bomb scare hoax
A suspicious package under a car was actually a hoax
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a hoax bomb threat after a road was evacuated in Lincoln when a suspicious package was found under a car.
Police cordoned off Cabourne Avenue in Lincoln after receiving reports of a suspicious package being found at around 1.30pm on Thursday.
The road, along with a section of Nettleham Road between the Browning Drive and Outer Circle junctions, were closed as a precaution and multiple emergency services arrived at the scene to investigate.
Businesses and residents in the area were evacuated while police investigated the incident, and it has now been discovered as a hoax threat.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the hoax, after bomb disposal units, ambulance services and incident response units joined police at Cabourne Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Officers have thanked those affected for their patience and gratitude as they were inconvenienced by the incident.