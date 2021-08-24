New Lincoln Community Larder opens in Wragby
The sixth larder set up by the charity
The Lincoln Community Larder has opened another food bank service, this time to help the people of Wragby.
The Wragby food bank service will be run by a group of volunteers from the community, as part of The Lincoln Community Larder, a charity that has helped local people for over 30 years.
It will operate from All Saints Church on Church Street, and provide a five mile radius of Wragby, with both collections and deliveries taking place every Tuesday between 3pm and 4pm.
The project started off as an incentive for people to donate and collect from the church.
As demand rose for this service, a “more formal” approach was taken and the community larder was opened this summer.
Eric Sergeant, one of the co-ordinators of the larder, said: “My daughter is involved with the Martin outreach and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the larder has generally seen an uplift in new referrals, with delays in Universal Credit payments coming through and people losing jobs or living on reduced incomes.”
It joins the other five larders across the Lincoln area to be opened by the charity, with others at Martin, Welton, Rosemary Lane, St Giles, and St John the Baptist Parish Church Hall.
The opening times are:
- All Saints Church, Church Street, Wragby, LN8 5RF: Tuesday 3pm to 4pm with deliveries if required
- Rosemary Lane, YMCA Annexe, LN2 5AR: Tuesdays and Fridays from 1.30pm to 3pm
- St Giles Methodist Drive, Addison Drive, LN2 4LQ: Wednesday 10.30am to 11.30am and Friday 10am to 11am
- St John the Baptist Parish Church Hall, Laughton Way, LN2 2ES: Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am
- St Mary’s Church, Lincoln Road, Welton, LN2, 3HZ: Thursday 1.30pm to 3pm
- Martin Village Hall, LN4 3QT: Tuesday 3pm to 4pm (local delivery by arrangement)
To enquire about collections or deliveries of food and supplies from the Wragby site, email [email protected] or text ‘Food’ to 07962160127 for a call back.