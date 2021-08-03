New signing becomes Scunthorpe captain straight away

Scunthorpe United defender Harry Davis, who only joined the club this summer, has already been made captain of the club for the coming season.

Centre back Davis, 29, joined Scunthorpe from recently promoted Morecambe in the summer, after his contract at the Shrimps had expired.

He has over 300 senior appearances to his name, and has already captained the Iron on multiple occasions during pre-season matches.

Harry also spent three years as club captain at Crewe Alexandra, so has plenty of experience in the role at Football League level.

First team manager Neil Cox praised the 29-year-old’s leadership skills when discussing his reasons behind making Davis the captain.

He told iFollow Iron: “He’s always been a leader, and he’s come into this football club and led by example. He’s trained, organised and spoken to everyone really well. I think he’s at the right stage of his career for this, and he’ll be a good captain for this football club.

“I’ve been really impressed by what he’s brought off the field, but he’s also a leader on the pitch who knows when to scream and shout, when it’s the right time to talk to people, and also when to pull people aside and help them out.

“He’s a leader and that’s what we want. While he’s captain, everyone else has to lead by example as well, and he starts it off for me.”

Harry said he was “delighted” to be named captain and thanked manager Neil Cox for putting his trust in him.

“It’s something I really enjoy. I feel it’ll get the best out of me, and my job’s to get the best out of everyone else as well.

“I will give my all for the football club and try to help us improve on and off the pitch.”

Scunthorpe United begin their League Two campaign at home to Swindon Town on Saturday, looking to improve on their narrow avoiding of relegation last season, when the Iron finished 22nd.